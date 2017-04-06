Meet The Mechanic – Spoke-N-Sport Bikes

Sponsored

Five reasons why you need a good bike mechanic

Five reasons why you’re not a good bike mechanic

Five reasons why you’re not the best bike mechanic

There are more places to buy bikes and bike parts than you can count. It’s a confusing mishmash of discount houses, special offers and high-end gear that guarantees you’ll be better looking, more comfortable and – promise – faster. It’s possible to navigate buying parts of repairing something, and online videos can help.

But it can only take you so far. Want to do your own transmission flush on your Audi? It’s there, but do you really want to risk it? Mistakes can be expensive. Better to find a shop you can trust. It’s the same with your bike mechanic.

Here are five rock-solid reasons you should foster that relationship.

TIME

Seriously, what is six hours on this planet worth to you? It’s fun to tinker on your bike, just like it’s cool to open the hood and marvel at Audi’s engineering.

Just don’t outrun your knowledge. What could take you the better part of the day may take an experienced mechanic less than an hour to accomplish. Call the shop. Get an estimate on time and money. Then calculate.

In a lot of cases – not all – the shop wins. Greg Koch knows that for sure. “I break stuff,” says Greg, manager of the 605 Running Co. in Sioux Falls.

Greg and his wife Chelsea like to ride their bikes around town. Last year, they decided to take on an epic ride: the 106-mile Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills over two days.

Consultations at Spoke-n-Sport led to a new hybrid bike for Chelsea, specially fit for her size and comfort. Add a tune-up for Greg’s bike, and they were ready for a journey through the Hills.

The secret for Greg: Don’t get in the way. “I don’t walk in and act like I know what I’m talking about,” Greg says. “I know they aren’t going to screw me.”

MONEY

Depending on your skill level, putting a new rear cassette – that’s the thing with the gears, not your old music — on your bike-trail cruiser, could be a simple deal. Just go online and find a discounted 12-28. Or was that that 11-26? Shimano? SRAM? Something in Korean?

Take a shot. It’s going to be fine. But you need the right wrench. What are inch pounds?

What seems simple can end in a terrible mess. “There’s a stigma that, ‘I’m going to bring my bike in and they’re going to tell me that I need more than I do need,’” says Andy Shaw, a local bike mechanic. “That’s not what we’re all about.”

SAFETY

Remember that rear cassette? You don’t want it to be too tight, right? You also don’t want it too loose. You really don’t want that coming off.

While you’re riding. Down a hill. You’re seeing the picture here. Safety is paramount for your local bike shop mechanic.

“I want you to be smiling on your bike,” says Andy, a Spoke-n-Sport stalwart.

A good bike-shop mechanic wants to make sure your bike is working as well as it can, as safely as it can. “We never suggest anything we don’t feel is going to improve the ride and needs to be done,” says Andy.

ADVICE

Mechanics are often the deepest well of knowledge because they know how things work. If you’re respectful of the clock, a mechanic usually is willing to impart a little of that wisdom to you.

Amy Bates loves having a backup. The mother of three kids is a busy triathlete, a passion she shares with her husband, Chris. The family also is renovating a Lake County farmhouse, so they’re familiar with tools. But with jobs and kids and a packed race schedule, calling an expert takes a variable out of their busy family equation.

“It’s a relationship thing,” says Amy. “You don’t feel dumb asking.” Like when her daughter was about to start a kids’ triathlon, discovered a flat tire and mom forgot to bring a spare tube.

Panicked phone call. Drive to the shop. A mechanic swapped out the tube and they were back in time for the race.

“All the guys are really great,” says Amy. “Even when they are busy, they try to get to you as soon as they can.”

FASHION

Being a bike mechanic can be a dirty job. Just like the person coloring your hair at the salon wears a black shirt to hide the dye, mechanics wear a lot of dark colors to hide the grease. The tattoos and beards and piercings they leave out in the open.

That doesn’t make them unapproachable. Remember: They’re back there, tinkering in the shop because they love bikes, just like you. That means they want you to have a great experience, not only on your bike, but also with the shop.

So be friendly. Say ‘howdy.’ Bring a donut. You’ll be better for it.

By Patrick Lalley