Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Colliding With Van

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS – A 32-year-old motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with a van near Rice Street just off the I-229 ramp.

The accident happened around 1:15 this afternoon and the Department of Highway Safety says the motorcyclist was traveling East on Rice Street when a van pulled out in front of him.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old woman, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say charges are pending against her.

