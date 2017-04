OG Beats St. Thomas More In Tennis

The O’Gorman Knights beat St. Thomas More Thursday 6-3 at McKennan Park. Cade Damgaard and Wil McDowell teamed to win the #1 doubles 6-4, 6-3 and Michael Yousef and Zach Ridl won the #2 doubles in 3 sets.