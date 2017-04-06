Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Contact With Daughters

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls police arrested a man Wednesday night after a 4 and 5-year-old reported to their mother that he molested them.

Mark Diede, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday night on 4 counts of 1st degree rape. The investigation began on Tuesday when police received a referral from child service’s that a 4-year-old made comments to her mother that Diede molested her.

The 4-year-old and her 5-year-old sister were taken to Child’s Voice where they conduct forensic interviews and they both disclosed that there had been sexual contact between them and Diede.

An arrest warrant was issued for Diede on Wednesday and police were able to find him and he was taken into custody.

Diede is expected to make his first court appareance today at 1:30 p.m. and his bond is set at $250,000.

According to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry Diede was convicted in 2005 for attempted sexual contact of child under the age of 16.