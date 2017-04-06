PT Office Administrative Assistant
Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture
Job Location:
Aberdeen, SD
Job Description:
Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a part-time Office Administrative Assistant for our Aberdeen, SD location!
The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.
Responsibilities:
• Receive incoming phone calls and assist customers at check-out
• Cash handling
• Bookkeeping
• Report preparation
• Ensure client receives excellent customer service
Schedule:
Your choice of 2 Weekdays: Monday-Thursday (6:00 PM- 8:00 PM)
Every other Weekend: Friday (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM) Sat (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM) & Sun (12:00 PM – 5:30 PM)
All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses, and more!
Requirements:
• Detail-oriented
• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office
• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written
• Previous experience in customer-service
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply in person at 3315 6th Avenue S.E., Aberdeen, SD 57401 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers
Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer