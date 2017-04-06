PT Office Administrative Assistant

Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Job Location:

Aberdeen, SD

Job Description:

Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a part-time Office Administrative Assistant for our Aberdeen, SD location!

The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.

Responsibilities:

• Receive incoming phone calls and assist customers at check-out

• Cash handling

• Bookkeeping

• Report preparation

• Ensure client receives excellent customer service

Schedule:

Your choice of 2 Weekdays: Monday-Thursday (6:00 PM- 8:00 PM)

Every other Weekend: Friday (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM) Sat (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM) & Sun (12:00 PM – 5:30 PM)

All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses, and more!

Requirements:

• Detail-oriented

• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office

• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

• Previous experience in customer-service

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 3315 6th Avenue S.E., Aberdeen, SD 57401 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer