Rapid City Hospital Staff Vote No Confidence In Their CEO

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Nearly 100 doctors at Rapid City Regional Hospital are calling for the removal of CEO Brent Phillips.

Phillips said in a memo to health care providers in the Black Hills region that he’s determined to continue in his role despite a vote of no confidence in his leadership by medical staff this week.

Dr. Stephen Eckrich told the Rapid City Journal many physicians believe that under Phillips’ leadership, the hospital hasn’t prioritized improving mental health services and other programs. They want Phillips replaced.

Phillips was hired as CEO in November 2014. He said he views the vote of no confidence as a “defining moment for us to work more collaboratively.”