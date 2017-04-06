After Repeal, Ethics Law Supporters To Push Ballot Amendment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a voter-imposed government ethics initiative that Republican lawmakers repealed this year plan to return to voters with an anti-corruption constitutional amendment in 2018.

Represent South Dakota, the group sponsoring the amendment, said Thursday that supporters view it as a necessary response to the Legislature’s “brazen repeal” of the government ethics overhaul during the 2017 legislative session.

Lawmakers passed bills intended to supplant provisions of the initiative, but supporters of the overhaul have said that the Legislature’s replacements fell short of what the voters passed.

Represent South Dakota spokesman Doug Kronaizl says the push is about returning power to everyday South Dakota residents.

The group would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the Secretary of State by November to put the amendment before voters.