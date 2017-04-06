Senate Chooses “Nuclear Option” For Gorsuch Appointment

Instead Of Traditional 60 Vote Requirement, Simple Majority Appoints Gorsuch

Despite heated debate in the United States senate, the Supreme Court appointment process took a historic turn.

The Republican majority voted to take the “nuclear option,” which paves the way for a vote on Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Now, a simple majority of 51 votes confirms Gorsuch rather than the traditional 60 votes, or three-fifth majority.

South Dakota State Political Science Professor Lisa Hagan said it’s a sign of the times.

“It’s just showing that there’s a precedent of the Senate being more partisan than bipartisan on this issue,” said Hagan.

While this is an unprecedented decision regarding the Supreme Court, the seed of its creation goes back several years.

In 2013, Democrats used the “nuclear option” to clear lower federal court and executive branch nominees.

“It’s not something that we haven’t seen before but they made the cautious decision not to extend that to the Supreme Court because of the impact the Supreme Court can have on public policy on the national level,” said Hagan.

Aaron Matson with the South Dakota Democrats said their party believes the traditional 60 votes would come if the nominee changed.

“Most Supreme Court nominees on the bench now, if not all of them, have had at least 60 votes. In fact, Antonin Scalia, the justice who Judge Gorsuch would be replacing on the court, got something over 90 votes when he was confirmed,” said Matson.

Republicans, such as Sioux Falls Representative Steven Haugaard, said the current divisiveness in Washington, D.C. would make 60 votes impossible to achieve.

“It’d be great if there was that kind of unity, if people would recognize the constitutional integrity but that’s not what our government body looks at these days. They look at ideas and agendas,” said Haugaard.

Hagan said the “nuclear option” used on Supreme Court appointees could leave a lasting impact on both parties.

“If you can get that majority with a pretty extreme ideological nominee, they’ll be on the court much easier,” said Hagan.

The Democrats are allowed thirty hours to filibuster before the vote.

The vote is expected to take place Friday evening.