Snakes on a Leash? Pet Owner Confused After Being Cited for Pet Snakes “Running At Large”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- When we’re out and about with our pets, most owners know they need to have their furry friends wear a leash. But what about animals you wouldn’t think to put a leash on?

A Sioux Falls man says he’s now fighting the city after receiving nearly $200 in fines this weekend for his pet snakes.

Jerry Kimball calls his pets “misunderstood” and often takes a few of his nine snakes out in public to interact with curious bystanders.

“People have a fear of snakes, but I want to change that, that’s my mission,” he said.

This past weekend, he brought a few to Falls Park, drawing quite a large crowd.

The slithery creatures also caught the attention of a Sioux Falls animal control officer.

“He was like technically you have to have your snakes on a leash. And I was like, ‘Sir they don’t make such an item,” said Kimball.

Kimball was cited for two of his ball pythons “running at large.”

City of Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says the snakes need to either be held, or in a container, but ordinance does not allow for them to roam freely on the grass.

“So that means you as a pet owner can’t take your dog to the park and let it run around without a leash on. The same thing holds for any other animal that you want to take to the park, you have to have it restrained in some way,” said DeJong.

Kimball says the ordinance leaves him a bit confused.

“I’m not the most educated man on the world but I have 20 years experience and I’m smart enough to know you can’t physically put a snake on a leash.”

He says he’s now fighting the two $95 dollar fines, and working to find a better solution that’ll still allow him to showcase his snakes.

“Maybe an enclosure big enough to where they can still maneuver but still be contained?” he said.

There is a traveling group in the Sioux Falls area that hosts meet-and-greet events with snakes. The Sioux Falls Herpetological Society was founded to bring herp enthusiasts together, educate the public about these exotic creatures, and cooperatively work toward improving conservation efforts.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/pg/sfherpsociety/ and http://www.siouxfallsherpsociety.org/