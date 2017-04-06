Spring Fieldwork, Crop Planting Underway In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Spring fieldwork and small grains seeding is underway in some parts of South Dakota.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says 2 percent of the state’s oats crop is planted and 6 percent of the spring wheat is in the ground.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 86 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 80 percent in those categories.

South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is rated 53 percent in good to excellent condition.

In the ranching community, calving is 41 percent done and lambing is 70 percent complete.