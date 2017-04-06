Warehouse Supervisor

Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Job Location:

Pierre, SD

Job Description:

Ashley HomeStore/Unclaimed Freight Furniture is seeking a Full-Time WAREHOUSE SUPERVISOR for our Pierre, SD location!

Ideal candidates will be customer-service focused, responsible, organized, friendly, work well with others, handle tough situations, take direction well, and be able to multi-task.

Responsibilities:

• Direct the daily activities of the warehouse, including labor & scheduling, supervision and proper utilization of space, equipment, and man power. Moving displays on the showroom floor and to/from the warehouse

• Inspect and assemble furniture

• Load/unload trucks, and customer pick-ups

• Perform minor repair work

Schedule:

Monday- Friday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM) & Rotating Saturdays

This is a full-time position (40 hours per week). Enjoy our quality furniture at employee prices – just one of the many benefits of being part of our family! We offer a beautiful work environment, competitive wages, and a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, and PTO/Sick time!

Requirements:

• Position requires the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.

• Must be able to pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

• Must also be at least 21 years of age with a clean driving record.

• Must be DOT certified or able to become DOT certified

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person today at 540 S. Garfield Avenue; Suite A, Pierre, SD 57501 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers

EOE