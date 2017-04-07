Payless Announces Closing Of 3 SD Stores. 400 Nationwide

SIOUX FALLS – Payless Shoe Source has announced they are closing 3 stores in South Dakota.

The company announced they will be immediately closing the Payless on 10th st. near the Kmart in Sioux Falls. Payless locations inside the Empire Mall and the free-standing location on its campus will remain open.

Stores in Yankton and Brookings have also been slated to close their doors. These are among nearly 400 store closures as the company seeks to restructure its debt load.

Payless is the 10th retailer to file for bankruptcy protection this year.