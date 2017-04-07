5 Victims Of Spearfish House Fire Died Of Smoke Inhalation

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have concluded that five children killed in a Spearfish house fire died of smoke inhalation.

Police on Friday said the determination was made following autopsies conducted by the Lawrence County coroner’s office. Officials also confirmed the identity of the victims.

The investigation into the cause of the early Saturday fire is ongoing.

The victims are identified as 6-year-old Phibie Moyer, 7-year-old Clinton Johnson, 9-year-old Rhylin Gee, 9-year-old Justice Roden and her 11-year-old sister, Tanlynn Roden. Police say the 6-year-old girl was from Sturgis and the other four children lived in Spearfish.

Investigators say the victims were all found together in an upstairs bedroom. Some adults who tried to rescue them were taken to a Spearfish hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.