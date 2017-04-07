Augie Edges USF In Inaugural Butler/Greeno Dual

Vikings Defeat Rival Cougars 183-182

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana track and field team opened the outdoor season by winning the inaugural Rich Greeno/Vance Butler Dual over crosstown rival, USF, 183-182.

The Vikings won 18 events, compared to USF’s 17, including winning the last event, the coed 4×400-relay, to seal the dual victory. The winning 4×400-relay team for Augustana featured Zach Tuschen, Valerie Moos, Josh Barrows and Brooke DeVos.

“It was a great atmosphere and this was an exciting meet for our program,” coach Tracy Hellman said of the Greeno/Butler Dual. “This was our first dual meet and I thought it was a really fun and an exciting way to compete against USF. We were excited to win and it was a great team victory. Dual meets and winning by one point, just shows that every person counts in a team victory. Today was a great start to the outdoor season.”

To go along with being a part of the 4×400-relay victory, Barrows won two other events on the day, the 400-meters and the 400-meter hurdles. Barrows set a personal best in the 400-meters with a time of 50.28.

The Vikings also swept the women’s races in the 400-meters and the 400-meter hurdles. DeVos and Emma Schmidt went 1-2 in the 400-meters and Valerie Moos and Morgan Rothschadl finished in the top-two in the 400-meter hurdles.

Glen Ellingson won a pair of races, the 1,500-meters and the 3,000-meters, for Augustana. John Klecker finished behind Ellingson in the 3,000-meters to give the Vikings the top-two finishers in the race.

Emma Anderson also won two events. Anderson finished 1-2 with Mackenzie Kelly in the 1,500-meters and took the top spot in the 800-meters with a time of 2:24.72. Kelly also went on the win the 3,000-meters, with Cassidy Soli finishing in second.

In the 1,500-meter steeplechase, the Vikings took first in each of the men’s and women’s races. Courtney Hottovy finished in first in the women’s race and Nathan Schroeder and Skylar DeJong went 1-2 in the men’s race.

Irene Almarcha took first in the 100-meter hurdles, with Moos taking second place. In the 200-meters, Almarcha took second finishing behind teammate Carina Hofmeister.

In field events, Olivia Montez Brown earned the top mark in the long jump. In the high jump, Kelsey Kaufmann and Christine Campbell finished in first and second.

Next week the Vikings will be in California and Iowa. Augustana is set to compete at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, Calif. on April 13-15 and will participate in the Jim Duncan Invite in Des Moines, Iowa on April 14-15.