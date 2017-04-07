Authorities Investigating Slayings Of 3 In Des Moines Suburb

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) – State and county officers are investigating the slayings of three related people whose bodies were discovered inside their home on the outskirts of a Des Moines suburb.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies sent to check on people at the Bondurant residence found the bodies around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said Friday they’re also searching for a man as a person of interest but who has not been charged. No arrests have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the three as 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

Bondurant is a community of about 4,600 residents that sits on the northeast corner of Des Moines.