Billion Auto – Full Time Cashier
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Cashier to join the Billion Automotive team!
Duties:
–Post cash, credit card and check receipts.
–Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
–Take all Cash Receipts to the office for scanning when recorded.
–Post Tech Hours to spreadsheet.
–Close detail and PDI tickets.
–Submit Extended Warranty claims as they come in, via fax or mail.
–Run and check cash and warranty schedules
–Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.
–Keep pop and water cooler full.
–Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.
–Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
–Submit all employee time clock overrides to payroll as they come in.
–Submit cash and warranty schedule spreadsheets to managers.
–Prepare Tech Hour spreadsheets and upload for managers and submit to payroll office
–Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
–High School Diploma or Equivalent
–Prior experience preferred
–Valid Driver’s License
–Organization skills and attention to detail
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1474