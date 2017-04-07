Billion Auto – Full Time Cashier

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Cashier to join the Billion Automotive team!

Duties:

–Post cash, credit card and check receipts.

–Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

–Take all Cash Receipts to the office for scanning when recorded.

–Post Tech Hours to spreadsheet.

–Close detail and PDI tickets.

–Submit Extended Warranty claims as they come in, via fax or mail.

–Run and check cash and warranty schedules

–Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.

–Keep pop and water cooler full.

–Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.

–Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

–Submit all employee time clock overrides to payroll as they come in.

–Submit cash and warranty schedule spreadsheets to managers.

–Prepare Tech Hour spreadsheets and upload for managers and submit to payroll office

–Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

–High School Diploma or Equivalent

–Prior experience preferred

–Valid Driver’s License

–Organization skills and attention to detail

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1474