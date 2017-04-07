Billion Auto – Part Time Receptionist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is hiring part time receptionists to join our busy and growing team!
The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:
-Answering phones and transferring calls to appropriate person/department
-Greeting customers and directing to appropriate person/department
-Filing
-Data Entry
-Other administrative tasks as assigned
We are seeking someone to work Monday & Thursday evenings from 4:30-8:00pm and Saturdays 9:00am-5:00pm.
Starting pay is $10-11/hour depending upon experience.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
–Previous customer service or office experience is preferred.
–Must have solid phone etiquette skills, and maintain a professional demeanor and appearance, as our receptionists are the first point of contact for our guests.
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1473