Coo Split Windy Doubleheader With Winona State

USF Wins First Game 3-2 But Drops Finale 9-7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team received a complete game from senior Zachary Miller and split a doubleheader with Winona State on Friday at the Birdcage. With Miller’s pitching, the Cougars used early runs to take a 3-2 win in seven innings. In the nightcap, Winona State outslugged the Cougars in a 9-7 decision, ending USF’s four-game winning streak.

On the day, USF was led by Josh Rehwaldt, who was 4-of-8 with two RBI and two doubles. Matthew Minnick was 3-of-7 with an RBI while Rob Johnson, Noah Durkin and Anthony Lopez all had two hits. Lopez slugged his first home run of his college career to give USF a lead in game two.

USF and Winona State will play again on Saturday at the Birdcage with a doubleheader and first pitch set for 1:30 p.m.

G1 – USF 3 WSU 2 (7 innings)

Miller (2-3) led the Cougars to their fourth straight win by throwing a four-hit complete game in a 3-2 victory. USF scored two in the first inning and one in the second, using just two hits, both RBI singles from Josh Rehwaldt, for a 3-0 lead. From there, it was a pitching duel that Miller won. The Usf senior worked out of a jam in fifth inning when the Warriors scored their only two runs. In the final two innings, Miller allowed just one hit while recording a strikeout.

Mitchell Stalsberg (2-4) of WSU lost despite throwing six innings of two-hit baseball. Stalsberg, who had a game-high 10 strikeouts, ran into control issues early as the Cougars took advantage to put enough runs on the board to pull out the victory.

Rehwaldt, who was 2-of-3 with USF’s only two hits, had an RBI single to score Durkin with the first run of the game. On throwing error by WSU on ground ball by Minnick, Brent Jarvis, who reached by walk, scored for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the second inning, Rehwaldt’s second hit produced a second RBI as Durkin scored for the second time and provided Cougars with a 3-0 lead after two innings.

The Warriors scored two runs in the top of the fifth, utilizing three walks and a hit to produce two runs. The Cougars were able to get out of the inning when Miller enticed a double play and then got a ground out after bases were loaded and no outs.

G2 – WSU 9 USF 7 (9 innings)

In the second game, USF was able to take a 5-3 lead but WSU answered with a four-run fourth inning and rode the pitching of Mitchell Eady (two innings, three hits, run and two strikeouts) and game two winner Parker Holmstrom, who picked up his first win of the season. Holmstrom worked four innings and allowing two hits and one run. Hayden Krimmer started for WSU but last three innings as Usf put up five runs and seven hits.

USF’s Stuart Maes (2-3) lost for the third time this season as he allowed 10 hits and seven runs with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Zak Wallner (3 2/3 innings, three hits, one run, two strikeouts) and Mitchell Lyall (two innings, two hits, one run) had solid efforts, allowing just two runs over the final 5 2/3 innings.

The Cougars’ offense was led by Minnick, who had three hits, stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI, and Lopez, who had his best day as a Cougar with two hits and four RBI, including his three-run home run. Rob Johnson also had two hits as did Durkin and Rehwaldt.

WSU opened the scoring by taking advantage of two hits and a wild pitch by Maes for a 1-0 lead. The Warriors added two runs in the second on three hits for a 3-0 lead.

Jarvis’s RBI groundout and a Minnick single and RBI pulled USF within 3-2. Then, Lopez drilled a homer over the left field fence to give USF a 5-3 lead after three innings.

WSU answered with a four-run fourth for a 7-5 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cougars drew within one at 7-6 when Minnick singled, stole second and scored on RBI single by Lopez. However WSU answered with a home run by Jesus Cazares in the seventh inning. The Warriors added a run in the eighth on two hits with two outs. The Cougars ended the scoring when Durkin reached on a walk and scored on a wild pitch.