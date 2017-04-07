Death Penalty To Be Sought Against 2 Slaying Suspects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against two defendants in the alleged murder for hire of a Rapid City woman two years ago, should those suspects be convicted.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Klinetobe and 36-year-old Richard Hirth are charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder in the May 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville last summer.

Rehfeld was the ex-girlfriend of Klinetobe. He and Hirth both have pleaded not guilty.

Two other people have pleaded guilty in the case to being accessories, and 25-year-old David Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January.