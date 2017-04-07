Downtown Sioux Falls Kicks Off Restaurant Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Downtown Sioux Falls will be filled with excitement all day Friday as April’s “First Friday” kicks off Restaurant Week. Businesses and restaurants throughout downtown are holding sales and special events for a night of shopping, art and entertainment.

Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week will run April 7-15, with 10 different restaurants participating. Each restaurant will offer a special three-course dinner for $30 per person (not including tip.) Brienne Manor with DTSF encourages people to make reservations, since they expect a large turnout. Manor says a helpful tool for booking a table is using Open Table.

In addition to Restaurant Week, there will be art shows, films and live music happening downtown. The State Theater will also be holding tours to show off their recent model. Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is playing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavillion. For tickets to “Cinderella,” click here.

Parking will be free downtown throughout the weekend. For more information on everything happening downtown this weekend, click here.