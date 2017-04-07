Driver

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Combines motor vehicle handling ability, communication skills and patient handling. Patient sensitivity and confidentiality are a must, and are practiced at all times. Combine communication skills and patient handling. On a continuum the driver must develop an understanding of the patient’s physical and emotional status. Works with all ages of patients. Transports safely and as scheduled. Assures that all support equipment are well maintained and in good operating condition. Sets up equipment according to manufacturer’s recommendations and Sanford policy. Maintains appropriate records per Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements and Sanford required reports. Aware and communicates scheduling conflicts as needed or predicted.

Requirements:

Part-time driver to provide coverage for our mobile mammography outreach service. Specific hours/role: 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Schedules routes may include shorter days. Occasional weekends (health fairs, etc.). Goal is 1 to 2 days/week scheduled routes and vacation coverage for other drivers.

The employee must have a current drivers license, and must meet medical guidelines for Sanford Health Category I driver. Must have 3-6 months experience driving a 26 straight truck. CDL is required. High school diploma or equivalent.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/driver-sanford-breast-health-institute/927FF9E5BE984D6097D0284940277549/job/