Floor Installer

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

This person will be responsible for the installation of the various floor-coverings used throughout the hospital; keep a running inventory of products, and supplies; educate themselves on current flooring products, equipment, and methods; do take-offs from blue prints to estimate the amount of product needed on projects; be able to give direction to those assisting with installations; and perform any other duties deemed necessary. This person will ensure all infection control SOPs are followed.

Requirements:

Vinyl and carpet certification is preferred. Three to five years of commercial experience in flooring is preferred.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/floor-installer-construction-services/E55BF8FA1F5B4E2198F133AB354FE265/job/