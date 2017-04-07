Herd Hold Off Sioux City

Stampede Beat Musketeers 2-1

Sioux Falls, SD—In his final start as a Stampede player, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 of 26 shots to help lead the Herd to a 2-1 victory over the Anderson Cup champion Sioux City Musketeers before 7,410 fans Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Josh Passolt and Jack Becker tallied the only goals the Herd would need as they captured their 20th win of the year and close out the season Saturday night at home in a rematch against Sioux City at 7:05 PM.

The first period was much like a typical Stampede/Musketeers game, lots of action and scoring chances for both teams, but the game remained scoreless for most of it. The Herd changed that at 14:56 of the first when Josh Passolt scored his 20th goal of the season, on the power play, to give Sioux Falls a 1-0 lead. Off a face-off win, AJ Villella wristed a shot that was stopped by Sioux City goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, but the rebounded bounced to Max Johnson who quickly sent a pass through the crease and onto the tape of Passolt who put it away for the first goal of the game. Sioux Falls took that lead into the locker room, outshooting the Musketeers 12-10.

The Musketeers got back into the game just 5:27 into the period when Phillip Knies scored on the power play. Odeen Tufto sent a perfect pass into the right circle for Knies who one-timed the shot past the glove side of Stampede goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Less than a minute later the Herd responded when Khristian Acosta drove into the left circle and sent a perfect pass into the slot to Jack Becker who one-timed the shot past Kivlenieks for a 2-1 lead. That goal would stand and give the Herd a one goal advantage heading into the third and final period. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 10-6 in the period.

Sioux City tried to rally in the third, outshooting the Herd 10-2, but Swayman was at his best and turned aside every Musketeer shot. Still down by just a goal in the final 30 seconds, the Musketeers pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, but the Stampede de would not allow a shot and the Herd hung on to top the best team in the league for the second time this season.

Sioux City outshot the Herd 26-24 on the night and finished 1-for-5 on the power play while the Herd were 1-for-3.

The Stampede close out the season Saturday night against Sioux City for Sioux Falls Ford Take My Jersey Night. A tailgate party will take place outside the Birdcage beginning at 4:30 PM with inflatables, games, food and fun. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free Stampede team poster. During the game fans can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a game worn Stampede jersey. Proceeds will benefit Make A Wish South Dakota. Tickets are still available through the KELOLAND Box Office at the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster location.