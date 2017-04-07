Section Of 49th St. Closing For Next Phase Of Louise Ave. Reconstruction

SIOUX FALLS – More than 39,000 vehicles a day travel through the intersection of 49th st. and Louise Ave. Starting on Monday, West 49th st. slightly West of South Louise Ave. will close to accommodate the installation of a storm drainage system along with other underground utilities.

Signed detour routes will be posted to navigate traffic around the construction area.

Traffic on Louise Ave. on the East side will continue as is and access to businesses will be maintained at all times.

A signed detour route will be posted directing through traffic onto 57th Street via Solberg Avenue and Oxbow Avenue. A local detour route will be posted directing traffic to use a temporary traffic signal at 53rd Street and Louise Avenue, then follow Technology Drive and Valhalla Boulevard to 49th Street.

“Pretty much anything you can think of from a utility stand point runs through that intersection. It’s not just the number of utilities and how close they are in approximation to each other. We also have massive storm drain pipe that we are putting in that just takes up a lot of room,” said Dustin Posten the constructions Project Manager.

A financial incentive is written into the contract to encourage 49th st. to reopen as soon as possible. The closure of the intersection is expected to last until July, weather permitting.