Many Services Provided for Military Families While Loved Ones Are Deployed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing is deploying more than 100 Airmen over the next few months and their families might need help adjusting while they’re away. There are plenty of services available for military families in Sioux Falls at no cost to them. Military members and their families can take advantage of many free programs to help them get through the stresses of a deployment. Childcare, financial assistance, deployment readiness, and relationship services are just a few of the resources military families can access when loved ones are serving our country.

The Airmen and Family Readiness Program Manager with the 114th Fighter Wing, Nikki Wajer said, “Really our family members here have a big mission to serve too. I think they’re the ones who carry a lot of the burden too whether it’s taking care of their home, taking care of their kids.”

The “Airmen Family Readiness Center” for the 114th Fighter Wing is located right on Joe Foss Field. They said if they can’t directly provide services needed, they’ll refer family members to outside organizations. One of those organizations is the American Red Cross.

“If you’re on the state side of a disaster and you need that support, the Red Cross is there and able to really be that kind hand through that process,” said the Executive Director at the American Red Cross for Eastern SD, Jennifer Ross.

The American Red Cross said they also help prepare family members before deployments. They even have mental health professionals on hand who help loved ones process how it feels to have a military family member leave and then return from a deployment.

“You’d be surprised how many people have been served by the Red Cross. Anybody who’s been deployed for a length of time and had some sort of tough time back home can probably tell you stories about how their family reached out to the Red Cross and the Red Cross was there for them,” said Ross.

The Red Cross encourages military members and their families to download their “Hero Care” APP which can help in the face of a crisis or tragedy.