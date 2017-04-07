Medical Marijuana Supporters See Sign In North Dakota Win

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Medical marijuana supporters have come up empty at the South Dakota Legislature and the ballot box, but they’re determined to try again as neighboring North Dakota moves closer to making cannabis available to patients.

Observers say North Dakota’s overwhelming vote last fall to approve a medical marijuana initiative bodes well for a similar South Dakota push.

Supporters hope to begin gathering signatures soon to put a medical cannabis question on the November 2018 ballot. It would allow patients with serious medical conditions and a health practitioner’s recommendation to use marijuana.

Medical marijuana initiatives in South Dakota have failed at the ballot box at least twice since 2006. Last year, the secretary of state’s office said backers didn’t turn in enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.