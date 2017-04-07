Sales Account Executive
KDLT-TV
Job Title: Sales Account Executive
Reports to: Local Sales Manager
Job purpose:
The Sales Account Executive is responsible for growing New Business sales, selling KDLT-TV, Antenna-TV, KDLT.com and the KDLT Weather App. The Sales Account Executives at KDLT-TV are expected to be a self-starter, highly motivated individual with excellent communication skills.
Duties and responsibilities
- Meet with agencies and potential KDLT-TV clients: Sales Account Executives are expected to contribute New Business sales to the station along with continue to build on the already established business for KDLT-TV. Potential Sales Account Executives are held responsible to meeting and exceeding monthly budgets for KDLT-TV, Antenna-TV, KDLT.com and KDLT Weather App.
- Build effective marketing campaigns: Sales Account Executives will be expected to gather information, create and close effect marketing campaigns for clients and agencies. Sales Account Executives are responsible for growing an already existing account list with additional television and digital sales.
Qualifications
Qualifications include:
- College degree preferred but not required
- Previous Sales experience in Media
- Great work ethic
- Ability to multi-task
- Computer skilled including, Microsoft Outlook, Work, Excel
Working conditions:
Sales Account Executive will work 8:00am – 5:00pm. However, may be required to work above and beyond the typically work day to meet budgetary goals, attend client functions and community volunteering with the KDLT-TV team.
Physical requirements:
Sales Account Executives may be required to help carrying the camera equipment to and from shoots. This equipment may weigh up to 25 lbs.
Contact Information:
Katie Haffeman, General Manager
605-361-5555
salesteam1@kdlt.com