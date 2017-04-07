Sales Account Executive

KDLT-TV

Job Title: Sales Account Executive

Reports to: Local Sales Manager

Job purpose:

The Sales Account Executive is responsible for growing New Business sales, selling KDLT-TV, Antenna-TV, KDLT.com and the KDLT Weather App. The Sales Account Executives at KDLT-TV are expected to be a self-starter, highly motivated individual with excellent communication skills.

Duties and responsibilities

Meet with agencies and potential KDLT-TV clients: Sales Account Executives are expected to contribute New Business sales to the station along with continue to build on the already established business for KDLT-TV. Potential Sales Account Executives are held responsible to meeting and exceeding monthly budgets for KDLT-TV, Antenna-TV, KDLT.com and KDLT Weather App.

Build effective marketing campaigns: Sales Account Executives will be expected to gather information, create and close effect marketing campaigns for clients and agencies. Sales Account Executives are responsible for growing an already existing account list with additional television and digital sales.

Qualifications

Qualifications include:

College degree preferred but not required

Previous Sales experience in Media

Great work ethic

Ability to multi-task

Computer skilled including, Microsoft Outlook, Work, Excel

Working conditions:

Sales Account Executive will work 8:00am – 5:00pm. However, may be required to work above and beyond the typically work day to meet budgetary goals, attend client functions and community volunteering with the KDLT-TV team.

Physical requirements:

Sales Account Executives may be required to help carrying the camera equipment to and from shoots. This equipment may weigh up to 25 lbs.

Contact Information:

Katie Haffeman, General Manager

605-361-5555

salesteam1@kdlt.com