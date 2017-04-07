Scoreboard Friday, April 7th
NBA
Utah 120, Timberwolves 113
MLB
Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 1
USHL
Stampede 2, Sioux City 1
College Baseball
NDSU 4, SDSU 1
Sioux Falls 3, Winona State 2
Winona State 9, Sioux Falls 7
Morningside 3, Dordt 1
Morningside 15, Dordt 8
Bellevue 10, Dakota State 0
Bellevue 13, Dakota State 3
College Softball
Sioux Falls 5, MSU-Moorhead 2
Sioux Falls 8, MSU-Moorhead 0
Northern State 7, SMSU 1
Northern State 6, SMSU 2
Jamestown 2, Presentation 1
Presentation 8, Viterbo 1
Jamestown 8, Presentation 0
Viterbo 7, Presentation 5
College Track & Field
Butler/Greeno Dual
Augustana 183, Sioux Falls 182
Women’s College Tennis
Denver 7, USD 0
H.S. Boy’s Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0
Lincoln 9, Aberdeen 0