Scoreboard Friday, April 7th

Scores For Friday, April 7, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2017

NBA
Utah 120, Timberwolves 113

MLB
Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 1

USHL
Stampede 2, Sioux City 1

College Baseball
NDSU 4, SDSU 1

Sioux Falls 3, Winona State 2

Winona State 9, Sioux Falls 7

Morningside 3, Dordt 1

Morningside 15, Dordt 8

Bellevue 10, Dakota State 0

Bellevue 13, Dakota State 3

College Softball
Sioux Falls 5, MSU-Moorhead 2

Sioux Falls 8, MSU-Moorhead 0

Northern State 7, SMSU 1

Northern State 6, SMSU 2

Jamestown 2, Presentation 1

Presentation 8, Viterbo 1

Jamestown 8, Presentation 0

Viterbo 7, Presentation 5

College Track & Field
Butler/Greeno Dual
Augustana 183, Sioux Falls 182

Women’s College Tennis
Denver 7, USD 0

H.S. Boy’s Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0

Lincoln 9, Aberdeen 0

