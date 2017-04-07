SD Supreme Court Ruling Casts Doubt On Fishing

At least 25 lakes across South Dakota affected

Willow Lake, S.D. – Fishing, boating and hunting will no longer be allowed on roughly 25 lakes across South Dakota, based on a state Supreme Court ruling.

The decision centers around what are called “non-meandered” waters — lakes that have formed on private lands.

“What draws a lot of people to this area versus other areas is the jumbo perch. It exceeds over 14 to 15 inches and over two pounds,” said Derek Garner, whose guide service, Prairiestorm Outfitters, caters to sportsmen coming from across the state and across the country.

This week, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in favor of landowners who sued the Game, Fish and Parks over public access to water on their private land.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks was forced to close public boat ramps on as many as 25 lakes. Dry Lake No. 2 in Willow Lake was one of those affected.

“It’ll take a hard hit on these small communities that rely on South Dakota’s natural resources to draw people to the area,” said Garner.

Willow Lake is booming during fishing and hunting season, with people utilizing those natural resources. Garner says the Supreme Court decision puts a damper on his business.

“I don’t think there would be much of a future for my business,” he said, “so I’ll have to reassess as the situation.”

But not all hope is lost for those wanting to hit the water. The Supreme Court’s decision stated it’s ultimately up to the state legislature to decide how the waters can be used and accessed. It may be a while before that legislation makes its way through the state capitol.

In the meantime, fishermen are still taking advantage of their sport, in every legal way they can.

“People are accessing this water by the public right of way right now,” said Garner. “They’re fishing in the ditches and on the top of the road. That’s what they’re restricted to at the moment.”

Game, Fish and Parks has released a preliminary list of at least 25 bodies of water affected, but more are expected to be added to that list.

There is no word if lawmakers will take up the issue. The earliest would be the next session, which starts in January.