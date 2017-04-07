Senior Communications Technician
Sanford Health
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Will be responsible for planning, Designing, installing, maintaining, estimating, supervising, testing, and troubleshooting, various communication systems in a safe manner employing all current and acceptable practices.
Requirements:
Two-year technical degree relating to telecommunication systems. A minimum of one year experience is required after technical school.
Contact Information:
Sanford Health Human Resources
talent@sanfordhealth.org
http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/senior-communications-technician-construction-services/4114A1D8FF754A6C9406B9C0E7D7DF19/job/