Sioux Falls Church Prays For Syria

Pastor discusses community call to action

A small gathering Friday evening paid tribute to the victims of Syria’s chemical attack and prayed for those still living in turmoil.

A handful of people met at Red Door Church in northern Sioux Falls. Pastor Zach Bauer asked for residents to educate themselves on the conflict in Syria, to pray for the people there and to reach out to refugees living in Sioux Falls.

“Love isn’t love until it’s demonstrated. Love requires us to make action, to do something, so we’ve been talking about connecting with refugees, serving refugees, loving those even in spite of their different religious beliefs, backgrounds, races. We’re called to love one another,” Pastor Bauer says.

Red Door is partnering up with other churches in the area to raise money for a charity group helping victims in Syria, called Preemptive Love Coalition. The churches will donate a portion of the offerings collected at their services this weekend.