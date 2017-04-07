Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For DWI After Fleeing From Police

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls woman is arrested on DWI charges after police say she injured another driver in a hit and run crash last night.

Police say 24-year-old Sarah Sorenson hit a pole in the 2600 block of West 41st street around 5:40 p.m. and left the area.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle near South Minnesota and I-229 shortly afterwards, but Sorenson wouldn’t pull over.

Instead, police say Sorenson took off Northbound on I-229 hitting another car in the 3700 block of East 3rd street.

The juvenile driving that vehicle was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Sorenson at her home soon after on DWI first, aggravated eluding, felony hit and run and other traffic-related charges.