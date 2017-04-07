Three-Time Defending Tennis Champ Lincoln Rolls To A Pair Of Wins

Patriots Beat Watertown & Aberdeen 9-0
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  With virtually their entire group back from a team that’s won three consecutive South Dakota Boy’s State Tennis Championships, the Lincoln Patriots are looking the part of a team favored to four-peat.

The Patriots cruised to 9-0 victories over Watertown and Aberdeen on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.  Lincoln improves to 3-0 with the wins.

Click on the video viewer for highlights of the Lincoln-Watertown match!

Related Post

Edina Blocks Lincoln
Rosinsky’s Incredible Quarter For Lincoln
Lincoln Upsets Top-Ranked Washington Warriors
Rosinsky Paces Pats Past Warriors

You Might Also Like