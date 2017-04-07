Trey Dickerson Leaving USD

Senior Will Transfer For Third Time & Attend Fifth College

VERMILLION, S.D.—Point guard Trey Dickerson has informed South Dakota coach Craig Smith that he intends to play his senior season at a different institution.

“We thanked Trey for his contributions to the University of South Dakota,” said Smith. “We respect his decision and we wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Dickerson averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for South Dakota this past season, his first competing at USD after transferring in from the University of Iowa. He led the Coyotes in assists and was the team’s third-leading scorer. Dickerson was one of five players chosen for the Summit League’s all-Newcomer Team.