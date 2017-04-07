US Attorney Opening Office On Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. attorney for South Dakota is opening an office on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation as part of a partnership among tribal, state and federal authorities to combat gun violence there.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says that starting next week, his attorneys will staff the office at the Criminal Justice Center in Pine Ridge and be available every Wednesday to answer questions and take reports about crimes.

Oglala Sioux President Troy Scott Weston said the initiative has been one of his top priorities.

The Rapid City Journal reports that there were 17 homicides on the reservation in 2016, compared to nine in 2015.