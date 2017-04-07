USF Sweeps Softball Doubleheader From Moorhead

Cougars Win 5-2 & 8-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Cougars swept a softball doubleheader from MSU-Moorhead on Friday afternoon at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls, defeating the Dragons 5-2 in game one and 8-0 in game two.

In game one five different Cougars each recorded two hits. That included Kerrigan Hoshaw who cranked a solo homerun in the fourth inning. Hoshaw also pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

The hit parade continued in game two with USF pounding out 13 base hits to just three for the visiting Dragons. Sydney Nieveen drove in two runs and had two hits while Emma Schifferle had three hits. Courtney Matthews pitched all six innings for the win.

USF hosts in-state rival Northern State for two more games tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!