Wagner Man Sent To Prison For Biting Off Girlfriend’s Nose

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Wagner man has been sentenced to seven years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for biting off his girlfriend’s nose.

The Daily Republic reports Judge Bruce Anderson called the January 2016 actions of 30-year-old John Abdo “unforgivable.” He sentenced Abdo this week to 15 years but suspended eight years.

Authorities allege Abdo not only bit off his girlfriend’s nose but also bit her numerous times on other parts of her body. A jury convicted him of aggravated assault in February.

Abdo also was sentenced to serve half a year for escape. He failed to return to jail following a job interview in February 2016 and was on the lam four months.

He’ll get credit for a little more than a year he’s already spent behind bars.