Wichita State Leaves Missouri Valley For American Athletic Conference

MVC Could Look To Expand With Summit League Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wichita State made official one of the worst kept secrets in college sports, leaving the Missouri Valley Conference today to join the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers will begin play in the AAC next season.

With Wichita’s departure, the Valley is down to nine teams and will reportedly hold an emergency meeting this Sunday to discuss the league’s future and possible expansion which could include raiding the Summit League.

Nebraska-Omaha and Denver have been among the teams the Valley is said to have interest in. SDSU and USD have also been mentioned as outside candidates by some but it’s believed they are long shots since the MVC would prefer to expand to larger, urban markets and cities.