Wild Jackrabbits Fall In Fargo

NDSU Takes Advantage Of SDSU Pitching Errors In 4-1 Win

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State pitchers Luke Lind and Chris Choles combined to limit South Dakota State to two hits, leading the Bison to a 4-1 victory in the opener of a three-game Summit League baseball series Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the Bison improved to 13-16 overall and 5-5 in The Summit League. The Jackrabbits dropped to 13-12 overall and 6-4 in league play. The two teams are slated to play the middle game of their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SDSU starting pitcher Brady Stover struggled with his control throughout his outing, allowing bases-loaded walks to Matt Elsenpeter and Drew Fearing in the bottom of the second inning for the first two runs of the game. Mason Pierzchalski led off the inning with a single for the Bison, which was their only hit of the frame, and was followed by a hit batter and three of the four walks Stover issued in 2 2/3 innings.

The Bison knocked Stover from the game in the bottom of the third, scoring an unearned run. Ben Petersen led off the inning by reaching on a two-base error and later scored on a wild pitch.

Lind, meanwhile, cruised through the Jackrabbit lineup until allowing a run without a hit in the top of the fifth. Philip Jacobson coaxed a leadoff walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tony Kjolsing and advanced to third base on a stolen base before scoring on Josh Kunzmann‘s sacrifice fly to left field.

Jacobson tallied the only hit by a Jackrabbit against Lind, doubling to left-center with one out in the second inning. Lind then retired eight Jackrabbit hitters in a row. Kunzmann recorded SDSU’s other hit, a single to lead off the eighth against Choles.

NDSU added an insurance run In the bottom of the seventh as Logan Busch was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Bennett Hostetler’s third hit of the game, a single up the middle.

Choles retired the last five batters he faced to earn the save.

Freshman right-hander Brett Mogen pitched three scoreless innings of relief for SDSU.

NOTES

* SDSU leads the all-time series 111-62 and holds a 23-20 advantage in Summit League regular season games against the Bison

* The Jackrabbits’ previous season-low for hits was four in a 1-0 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on March 29

* SDSU committed more than one error in a game for the first time since March 17 at Omaha, a span of seven games

* Luke Ringhofer had his 16-game hitting streak ended, but did reach base safely for the 21st game in a row by drawing a first-inning walk

* Matt Johnson‘s streak of reaching base safely in 24 consecutive games was snapped

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 4, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1

SDSU 000 010 000 1-2-2

NDSU 021 000 10X 4-5-1

SDSU: Brady Stover, Brett Mogen (3), Quinn Reimers (6), Zach Finley (8) and Luke Ringhofer. NDSU: Luke Lind, Chris Choles (8) and Danny Palmiscno.

W-Lind (3-3). L-Stover (2-2). Save-Choles (2).

HR: none.