Augustana Splits With UMary

Vikings Bounce Back With 3-1 Win After Dropping Opener 6-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University softball split a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader with the University of Mary on Saturday afternoon at Bowden Field. U-Mary (9-26, 3-7 NSIC) won the opener 6-1 before the Vikings (23-10, 7-3 NSIC) defeated the Marauders 3-1 in game two.

Game one

U-Mary hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to take an early two-run lead and never looked back, earning a 6-1 win in the opener.

Shannon Petersen led the Vikings at the plate going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.

With a 2-0 lead after the first, U-Mary added a run off of three hits in the third to go up 3-0.

U-Mary’s Madison Jahner (1-5) earned her first win of the circle, holding the Vikings to one run on six hits. Jahner held Augustana hitless through the first two innings before Kaylea Schorr broke through with a two-out single. Sarah Kennedy followed with a single to center field and the ball got past the center field and rolled all the way to the fence, allowing Schorr to score and cut U-Mary’s lead to 3-1.

U-Mary added three runs on four hits in the top of the sixth inning to extend its lead to 6-1. The Vikings looked to answer in the home half of the sixth when Christina Pickett and Petersen picked up back-to-back singles with one out. Kylie Rome then lined into a double play, the third of the game by the Vikings.

Game two

Augustana scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and that was enough to pick up a 3-1 win over U-Mary in game two. Petersen continued her strong performance from game one, going 3 for 3, with her seventh home run of the season.

Lexy Pederson (12-4) won her 12th game of the season, tossing a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out four.

The Vikings left the bases loaded three times in game two, including in the bottom of the second, after loading them up with just one out.

Augustana struck for three runs in the bottom of the third on three hits and one error. Schorr reached on an error to lead off the inning and Kennedy followed with a triple to left center to put the Vikings up 1-0. Christina Pickett then delivered a sacrifice fly to center to score Kennedy and Petersen followed with a solo home run to right field to give Augustana a 3-0 lead.

The Marauders got a run back in the top of the fourth inning when Amber Gamboa hit a solo home run to right center with one out, making the score 3-1.

Augustana loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth but was unable to add any insurance runs to the board. U-Mary was able to put the tying run on second base with one out in the top of the seventh but Pederson got a strikeout and a pop out to end the threat and the game to get the split for the Vikings.

Augustana returns to action on Sunday, April 9, hosting Minot State in a doubleheader at 12 p.m. at Bowden Field.