Blackjack Dealers, Pit Boss Charged in Cheating Conspiracy

Federal authorities say the dealers, their pit boss and a customer conspired to steal about $10,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Two blackjack dealers are among four people accused in a scheme to steal money from a South Dakota casino.

Federal authorities say the dealers, their pit boss and a customer conspired to steal about $10,000 from the Dakota Sioux Casino near Watertown on New Year’s Eve of 2015.

Forty-four-year-old Lito Bolocon, 52-year-old Fern Gill, 43-year-old Jeremy Brown and 29-year-old Jordan Rondell are charged with conspiracy and theft by employees of a gaming establishment on Indian land. They have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Rondell was a customer of the casino who frequently played blackjack. He allegedly received illegitimate winnings from Brown and Gill, the dealers, and Bolocon, the pit boss.

The defendants face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Defense attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.