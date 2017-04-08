Brookings Eagle Scout Builds Garden Raised Beds for Handicapped

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Brookings eagle scout is making gardening possible for people who are handicapped.

The idea came from his mother’s coworker, who suggested that building a bed raised garden would be a good scout project.

So, Seth went ahead and reached out to the city. In July of 2016, they completed the project and this summer the four raised beds can be rented out for $25.

18-year-old Seth Smith has been part of boy scouts troop one since second grade and the lessons he has learned will forever stay with him.

“Scouting has been one of the best programs that I have been in throughout my entire schooling career. It has really built me into the person I am today, “says Seth Smith.

For 18 years, he has learned about building good character and giving back to the community and that’s how he is ending his scouting career.

“It was one thing to do this project, but it’s another thing to be feeling the positive feedback. It really makes it worthwhile, “says Smith.

See all those four raised garden beds; that’s all Seth’s work. It was part of his project to earn his Eagle Scout rank, but what he got, in the end, was more.

Seth also earned the ABLE award from the Brookings committee for people who have disabilities, but he says it’s the community that needs the applause.

“I see it as an achievement of the community, I mean everybody rallied behind. It was really a group effort. So as happy as I am that it’s my award and that I get to be the face of it. I’m really proud of our community, “says Smith.

An idea that came from his mother’s coworker will now be giving people with disabilities a chance to also garden as well.

However, getting to the finished project wasn’t easy the group first laid the concrete in June and the wind didn’t work in their favor.

“The communication was extremely difficult, but thankfully we got through it. I don’t think anybody would say that was an easy part of the project, but it was doable” says Smith.

As his time comes to an end, Seth says he couldn’t think of any better way to end his career.

It’s a little bittersweet; I have loved the friendships that I have made in scouting. Those guys will be close forever, but it’s not necessarily the end of things that I have learned in scouting, “says Smith.

For now, the next project on Seth’s list is college.

To rent a plot call Brookings Parks and Rec at 605-692-2708.