Coyotes & Mavs Play To Saturday Split

USD Wins 5-1 After Dropping Opener 9-5

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Rachel Cue struck out a season-high nine hitters and tossed her fifth complete game of the season in leading the Coyotes to a 5-1 win against Omaha in the second game of a doubleheader played at Nygaard Field Saturday. The Mavericks won the first game 9-5. The rubber match is Sunday at 11 a.m.

Cue (4-7) took a shutout into the final inning and allowed just eight hits, four of which were bunt singles and two others that didn’t leave the infield. With two on and the tying run on deck for Omaha in the seventh, Cue got Omaha’s top hitter, Lia Mancuso, to fly out to Shelby Keil at short for the final out of the game.

South Dakota (13-23, 4-4 Summit) scored two runs in the first inning of game two on a base hit to right by Kayla Fields. Emily Winckler drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to make it 3-0. An RBI double by Taylor Steinfeldt in the fifth made it 4-0 and South Dakota added another later in the inning on a ground ball by Morgan Vasa.

USD third baseman Jamie Holscher was 3-for-3 in game two and had two hits in game one. She doubled with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of game one to tie the game at 3-3.

Omaha (10-24, 1-4) scored five unearned runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-3 lead in the opener. Emily Klosterman, who hit a three-run homer the inning before, laced a single up the middle in the fifth that made it 6-3. Emma Dargy capped the inning with a two-run single down the left field line.

Klosterman and Dargy, two freshmen who bat sixth and seventh in the Mavericks’ lineup, respectively, combined to go 5-for-7 with seven RBIs in the opener.

Taylor Steinfeldt hit a no-doubt shot to left field in the sixth inning that made it 8-5, and the Coyotes brought the tying run to the plate later in the inning. But Maverick reliever Anna Albaugh, who entered following Steinfeldt’s home run, induced a ground ball to second to end the threat. Dargy squeezed home Nicole Warren for an insurance run in the seventh and Albaugh went on to earn her third save of the season.

Abbie Clanton (5-11) pitched 5 1/3 innings for Omaha to earn the win in game one. Megan Green (4-9) was the hard-luck pitcher for South Dakota. Green allowed nine runs, but just three were earned. Green fell to 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA in four appearances and 21 innings of work in Summit League play.

Coyote freshman Camille Fowler, who entered play with the Summit’s top average thru two conference series, was 4-for-8 Saturday with a run scored. Fowler is batting .536 in eight Summit League games and now leads South Dakota overall with a .336 average.