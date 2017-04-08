Coyotes Sweep Jackrabbits In Track Dual

USD Men Edge SDSU 99-92 As USD Women Win 104-87

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota captured 21 events, including 11 of 16 field events, to sweep South Dakota State in the USD vs. SDSU Dual at Lillibridge Track Complex on Saturday. The Coyote women won 104-87 and the Coyote men edged the Jacks 99-92.

Off the track, the Coyotes and the Jackrabbits came together in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The teams collaborated with the River City Domestic Violence Center out of Yankton, S.D., and sported teal wristbands to show their support.

Coyote senior Emily Grove highlighted the action by clearing 14 feet, 7 ¼ inches, to win the women’s pole vault in a Duals meet record. Grove cleared 14-9 at the Texas Relays last weekend, a height that ranks second in the nation this season. Senior teammates Emily Brigham and Hunter Wilkes both cleared 13-7 ¾ to take second and third, respectively. The height is a half-inch outdoor best for Brigham and moves the duo to 17th in the nation.

The women’s 4×100-meter relay of sophomore Karina Dufoe, senior Shanice Cannigan, freshman Samara Spencer and freshman Tasheka Gordon broke the Duals record in clocking 46.32 seconds. The time ranks third in USD program history.

Spencer grabbed three individual titles in addition to the relay. She leaped season bests of 19-2 ¾ in the long jump and 39-9 ¼ in the triple jump. Spencer completed the trifecta by winning the 100 meters in 11.92 seconds. Gordon and Dufoe were second and third in the open 100 meters.

Cannigan and senior Jay Cooper swept the four hurdle events for the Coyotes. Cannigan broke the South Dakota program record, the Lillibridge Track Complex Record and the Duals meet record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.54 seconds. Cooper broke Duals meet records in both the 110-meter (14.71) and 400-meter hurdles (53.22). Cannigan added a win in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.58. Junior Tomas Kamenik took third in the men’s 400 hurdles.

The Coyotes captured the top-two spots in the men’s high jump with freshman Zack Anderson and senior Tyler Frank. Anderson set a new Duals meet record and Lillibridge Track Complex record after clearing 6-10 ¾. The height ranks seventh on USD’s all-time charts. Frank cleared 6-8 ¾. The top five jumpers in the Summit League were competing on Saturday.

Junior Jacob Barents captured a pair of titles in the throws. Barents won the shot put in 56-10 ¾ and the discus in a season best 172-3. USD swept the top three spots in the discus with sophomore Ben Hammer and junior Ethan Fenchel finishing behind Barents.

Fenchel won the hammer throw in a personal best and Duals meet record 199-9. Fenchel’s mark ranks second in program history and is three inches away from the school record.

Senior Meghan Dennis broke her own Duals meet record from 2013 by winning the javelin in 152-1. The mark moves her to 46th in the nation. Senior Amelia Miller finished runner-up.

Freshman Britny Kerr cleared the top mark in the high jump in 5-3. She also placed third overall in both the long and triple jumps, leaping a season best 38-8 ¼ in the triple jump.

Senior Danielle Waldner won the shot put in a new Duals meet record 52-7 ¼. She also took third in the hammer throw.

Senior Amber Eichkorn crossed the finish line in 9:50.73 to capture the 3,000-meter run. Sophomores Megan Billington and Madeline Huglen placed second and third.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay of senior Jack Thony, sophomore Joe Reagan, freshman Sam Clark and junior Gawain Williams clocked 40.45 seconds.

Williams broke the Duals meet record with a time of 10.38 seconds for 100 meters. Williams also took second in the 200 meters.

Sophomore Brennan Schmidt won the 400 meters in 48.42 seconds. Classmate Mario Magana took second.

Freshman Chris Nilsen set a new Duals meet record in the pole vault with a height of 17-3.

The Coyotes travel to southern California next week to compete in several meets, most notably the Mt. SAC Relays in Los Angeles.