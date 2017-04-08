DEJA VU-SDSU Falls 4-1 Again At NDSU

Matt Johnson Homers In Defeat

FARGO, N.D. – Reed Pfannenstein struck out eight batters as he pitched into the eighth inning, leading North Dakota State to its second consecutive 4-1 victory over South Dakota State in Summit League baseball action Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Bison improved to 14-16 overall, while SDSU dropped to .500 at 13-13. Both teams finished the day 6-5 in league play.

NDSU put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the second inning to crack the scoring column first. Bennett Hostetler drew a two-out walk issued by Jackrabbit starter Austin Kost and moved to second on Tucker Rohde’s base hit through the right side. Hostetler came around to score on Danny Palmiscno’s single to center field.

The Bison upped their lead to 3-0 with a two-run home half of the third. Ben Petersen tripled off the fence in left-center to score JT Core, with Petersen later crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly by Mason Pierzchalski.

Matt Johnson accounted for the lone Jackrabbit run of the game, launching his sixth home run of the season over the wall in right field with two outs in the fourth. Johnson’s home run came immediately after NDSU turned one of its three double plays in the game.

NDSU answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Fearing reached on one of three Jackrabbit errors in the game and scored when Pierzchalski plated his second run of the game with a base hit to center field.

Pfannenstein did not walk a batter, hit one and scattered five hits in 7 2/3 innings to earn his third victory of the season. Chris Choles recorded the final out of the eighth inning, while Kevin Folman closed out the Bison win with a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Kost fanned five and walked two over 4 2/3 innings for the Jackrabbits. Bryce Hanson and Hunter Even combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Hits were even at six per team. Anthony Schneider led SDSU with two hits, including a double, while Rohde collected a pair of hits for NDSU.

UP NEXT

The series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday

NOTES

* SDSU has been limited to one run in four of its last seven games

* Luke Ringhofer singled in the seventh inning to reach base safely by hit or walk for the 22nd consecutive game

* Matt Johnson‘s home run was the 20th of his career and his seventh career round-tripper off Bison pitching

* Newt Johnson led off the ninth inning with his team-leading 10th double of the season

* Schneider stole his team-leading seventh base of the season following his double in the eighth

* Hanson lowered his earned run average to 1.29 in 11 appearances (3 earned runs in 21 innings)

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 4, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1

SDSU 000 100 000 1-6-3

NDSU 012 010 00X 4-6-2

SDSU: Austin Kost, Bryce Hanson (5), Hunter Even (8) and Luke Ringhofer. NDSU: Reed Pfannenstein, Chris Choles (8), Kevin Folman (9) and Danny Palmiscno.

W-Pfannenstein (3-4). L-Kost (1-5). Save-Folman (5).

HR: SDSU-Matt Johnson (6).