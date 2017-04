Dordt And Morningside Play To Saturday Draw

Defenders Win Game One 10-6 Before Falling 11-0 In Finale

SIOUX CENTER, IA — Dordt College and Morningside split a Saturday afternoon college baseball doubleheader in Sioux Center. The Defenders outslugged the Mustangs 10-6 in game one before going silent in the nightcap and losing 11-0.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!