Herpetological Society Brings Reptiles for Meet and Greet at PetSmart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They say a dog is a man’s best friend but the Herpetological society thinks a reptile can be too.

The society brought their reptiles for a meet and greet at the Louise Avenue PetSmart.

The public was given information about a reptile and how they can raise one if they were interested in buying one.

The society says they love to set up these booths to introduce the public to new reptiles or even help people get over their fears.

“It’s fun seeing how curious they are; especially when you get to see some people that were previously scared of them. You actually get to talk about them and they get to pet them and they are like well, you know what, they are really not that bad. You actually do get to meet these people that are afraid of them and it helps them to get over that fear too. Once they get a little bit of knowledge, “Says President of Sioux Falls Herpetological Society, Tina Bolich.

The society does meet and greets from schools to corporate events. They’ll also appear on KDLT News on Monday at 5 p.m.