Name Released in Sanborn County Fatal Crash

Rebecca David
HURON, S.D.  – A Huron, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night south of Huron.

27-year-old,  Callyann Wallenstein, was driving southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the car eventually went off the roadway and rolled.

Wallenstein, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

