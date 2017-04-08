Name Released in Sanborn County Fatal Crash

HURON, S.D. – A Huron, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night south of Huron.

27-year-old, Callyann Wallenstein, was driving southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the car eventually went off the roadway and rolled.

Wallenstein, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.