Police Arrest Gunman for Allegedly Firing Shot at Two People

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police arrested a suspect on Saturday morning for alledgly firing a firearm at two people while they were driving.

Officers were called to 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue where the victims and the suspect exchanged words as they were driving. The suspect displayed a firearm at the two victims.

The victims followed the suspect and called the police. The suspect drove to the 1000 block of South Center Avenue and got out of his car.

Police say the suspect fired one round at the victims as they were turning onto Center Avenue.

No one was hit by the shot, the two victims drove away from the area and continued to update police.

Police arrested the suspect near 22nd Street and Center Avenue. Police say he is facing several charges including aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.