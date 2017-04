Police Investigating Stabbing

A 32-year-old man was found with a cut to his neck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South Minnesota Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.